Rory McIlroy said he would rather retire from the sport than sign up for LIV Golf after proposals came to light to offer the former world No. 1 his own team on the breakaway circuit.
During a senate hearing earlier this week, a proposal was revealed for both Tiger Woods and McIlroy, two of the sport’s biggest names, to own LIV Golf teams and participate in at least 10 events on the Saudi-backed circuit.
McIlroy, who said he did not watch the hearing, said he would have rebuffed any such proposal.
