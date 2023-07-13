Two-time Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya said on Wednesday the ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that her human rights were violated by courts in Switzerland was “only the beginning” of a new chapter in her legal fight.

The 32-year-old South African said in a statement she was “elated” by the decision, which “has been a long time coming.”

“Justice has spoken but this is only the beginning,” Semenya said a day after the ruling.