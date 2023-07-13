Johannesburg – Two-time Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya said on Wednesday the ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that her human rights were violated by courts in Switzerland was “only the beginning” of a new chapter in her legal fight.
The 32-year-old South African said in a statement she was “elated” by the decision, which “has been a long time coming.”
“Justice has spoken but this is only the beginning,” Semenya said a day after the ruling.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.