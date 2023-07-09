U.S. women’s team star Megan Rapinoe announced on social media on Saturday that she would be retiring from soccer at the end of this season.

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the 38-year-old posted. “I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever.”

The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, well known for her activism, is part of the U.S. squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.