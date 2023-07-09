U.S. women’s team star Megan Rapinoe announced on social media on Saturday that she would be retiring from soccer at the end of this season.
“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the 38-year-old posted. “I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever.”
The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, well known for her activism, is part of the U.S. squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.