    Megan Rapinoe was named FIFA's best women's player in 2019, the same year in which she helped deliver the United States its fourth Women's World Cup title. | AFP-JIJI

U.S. women’s team star Megan Rapinoe announced on social media on Saturday that she would be retiring from soccer at the end of this season.

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the 38-year-old posted. “I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape and change my life forever.”

The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, well known for her activism, is part of the U.S. squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

