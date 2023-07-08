The first-ever 32-team Women’s World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand on July 20, with the United States aiming to win a third consecutive title in a landmark month for the women’s game.

The tournament has undergone a rapid expansion after featuring just 16 teams in Germany in 2011, when Nadeshiko Japan took the crown, and 24 in France in 2019, when the U.S. defeated the Netherlands in the final to earn its second straight title.

That reflects a dramatic rise in interest in women’s soccer over the last decade, and there will be a swarm of European teams eager to dethrone the Americans, who have won the tournament four times.