Australian brewing giant Carlton says it is shipping a limited edition “England Bitter” beer to England’s cricketers, to help them “cool off” after their controversial loss in the second test of the Ashes.

The newly named version of Victoria Bitter is being dispatched Thursday, Carlton United Breweries said, the opening day of the third test of an epic five-test series that Australia leads 2-0.

The marketing ploy follows England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at Lord’s.