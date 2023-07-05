SAN DIEGO – Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani suffered his fourth loss of the season Tuesday, giving up five runs in five-plus innings against the San Diego Padres.
The Padres won the game 8-5. Ohtani (7-4) left the mound in the sixth because of a right middle finger blister with the Angels trailing 5-1 after he yielded back-to-back home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth at Petco Park.
Ohtani allowed seven hits with four walks and five strikeouts in an 86-pitch outing.
