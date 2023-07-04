  • Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after winning the third stage of the Tour de France in Bayone, France, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Bayonne, France – Belgian Jasper Philipsen carried his early-season form into the Tour de France to win the third stage, a 193.5-kilometer ride from Amorebieta Etxano, Spain, on Monday.

Perfectly set up by his Alpecin-Deceuninck team mate Mathieu van der Poel, Philipsen came out on top in a long sprint, beating German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny), who were second and third respectively.

Briton Adam Yates, who won the opening stage on Saturday, retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey as the race entered France through the Basque country.

