Kobe – An emotional Andres Iniesta spoke of the “love and respect” he received in Japan after playing his final match for J. League first-division side Vissel Kobe on Saturday.
Fans remained packed inside Kobe’s Noevir Stadium after the 1-1 draw with Consadole Sapporo to send off the 39-year-old former Spain and Barcelona great.
Flanked by his wife and children, Iniesta wiped away tears as he was serenaded from the stands by supporters waving his No. 8 jersey and banners bearing his likeness.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.