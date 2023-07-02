  • Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Angels on Tuesday against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been playing with a cracked fingernail but will have his next pitching start pushed back from Monday to Tuesday, manager Phil Nevin said Saturday.

“We think it’s going to be fine,” Nevin said of Ohtani’s nail on his middle finger.

Ohtani (7-3, 3.02 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove (6-2, 3.80).

