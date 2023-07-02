  • Masashi Ito (center) celebrates with his Tigers teammates after their win over the Giants at Tokyo Dome on Saturday. | KYODO
    Masashi Ito (center) celebrates with his Tigers teammates after their win over the Giants at Tokyo Dome on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Masashi Ito won a pitchers’ duel with Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano Saturday to lead the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers to a 3-0 victory.

Ito (3-2) threw seven scoreless innings and left with a 1-0 lead thanks to Yusuke Oyama’s 10th home run off Sugano (1-2) in the fourth inning.

“I thought going in it was going to be a low-scoring game, and I’m glad we could win,” Ito said. “The home run gave me a boost.”

