    The Twins' Kenta Maeda pitches against the Braves during the first inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Atlanta – Kenta Maeda continued to show good progress in his return from a right triceps strain, but a lack of scoring saw him charged with a loss as the Minnesota Twins fell 3-0 against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Having won his first game since coming off the injured list last Friday against the Detroit Tigers, Maeda (1-5) provided the Twins with another solid start against one of MLB’s hottest lineups.

He struck out four while surrendering two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

