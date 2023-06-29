The International Skating Union announced its assignments for the 2023-24 Grand Prix Series on Wednesday, with Beijing Winter Olympic men’s figure skating silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama set to appear on home ice at the NHK Trophy in Osaka.

The Nov. 24-26 NHK Trophy will be the sixth and last round of the series before the top six competitors in each category contest the Grand Prix Final in Beijing from Dec. 7 to 10.

Japan’s two-time defending women’s world champion Kaori Sakamoto will make her first appearance of the series at the Oct. 27-29 Skate Canada International in Vancouver, while compatriot and reigning men’s world champion Shoma Uno will start off at the Nov. 10-12 Cup of China in Chongqing.