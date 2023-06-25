Major League Baseball is looking to hold a regular-season series in Paris in 2025.

“We are in the process of working on Paris in 2025,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said at a news conference ahead of a pair of games in London this weekend between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. “We’re not at the point where we’re going to make a commitment or a more formal announcement, but it is in the planning stages.”

MLB will return to London next season with a series between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets, MLB announced Friday. The games will be played June 8 and 9.