  • Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, seen playing for the Pirates in July 2022, was released by the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, seen playing for the Pirates in July 2022, was released by the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

Los Angeles – The Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate the Round Rock Express said Thursday they have released Japanese first baseman-outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.

In his fourth year in the United States, the 31-year-old former DeNA BayStars slugger in Japan, attended spring training as a non-roster invitee and has not played in the major leagues.

Tsutsugo batted .249 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 51 Triple-A games for Round Rock.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW