Los Angeles – The Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate the Round Rock Express said Thursday they have released Japanese first baseman-outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.
In his fourth year in the United States, the 31-year-old former DeNA BayStars slugger in Japan, attended spring training as a non-roster invitee and has not played in the major leagues.
Tsutsugo batted .249 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 51 Triple-A games for Round Rock.
