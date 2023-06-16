Geneva – French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato said Thursday an appeal to have her prize money and tour points reinstated was rejected by tournament organizers following a controversial incident in which she was defaulted for accidentally hitting a ball kid with a ball.
“The French Open (Roland Garros) fined me as well as rejecting my appeal for getting my prize money and points so all I can do is to keep looking forwards,” Kato wrote on Twitter.
The 28-year-old and her women’s doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia were handed a default during their third-round match on June 4 after a ball Kato casually hit to the opposite end of the court between points struck the ball kid and left her in tears.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.