Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain was in serious doubt on Tuesday after the France superstar said he had never discussed extending his contract with the club beyond next year.

Mbappe and his entourage spoke out the day after he sent a letter to the club confirming he would not take up an option to remain at the French champion until 2025.

That immediately raised the specter of the 24-year-old forward, one of the most coveted players in world soccer, following Lionel Messi out of Parc des Princes this summer — because if Qatar-owned PSG do not cash in by selling him now, he could leave for nothing at the end of next season.