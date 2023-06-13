  • Honoka Hagiwara is one of more than 100 beer vendors who serve baseball fans at Tokyo Dome. | AFP-JIJI
    Honoka Hagiwara is one of more than 100 beer vendors who serve baseball fans at Tokyo Dome. | AFP-JIJI

In between chanting fans at Japan’s Tokyo Dome races an army of women in fluorescent uniforms carrying unwieldy backpacks with attached spray-guns.

These are the uriko — beer vendors who are as unique to Japanese baseball as the cheering sections that beat drums and blow horns to rally their teams.

Made up almost exclusively of young women in miniskirts or shorts, the tradition might appear outdated to some, like the cheerleaders who somersault onto the field between innings.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW