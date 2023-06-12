U.S. professional wrestling start-up All Elite Wrestling (AEW) may need its Japanese partner to help fill London’s 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium for a show in August, its billionaire founder said, as it looks to wrest market share from its newly beefed-up rival.

The Wembley show is on pace to be one of the biggest wrestling shows ever and the largest not staged by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which recently agreed to merge with the operator of mixed martial arts circuit UFC to form a $21 billion entertainment giant.

AEW founder Tony Khan said 65,000 tickets have already been sold for the Wembley show, and “it would be a huge benefit to AEW if there is participation from New Japan Pro Wrestling and some of their top stars in the event.”