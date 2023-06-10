  • Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a point against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the French Open in Paris on Friday | JAMES HILL / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Paris – The Philippe Chatrier Court at Roland Garros has long been Rafael Nadal’s second home.

He has won 14 French Open men’s singles titles. His record at Roland Garros is 112-3, and a silver statue of him sits on the grounds.

So maybe it’s fitting that Novak Djokovic has a chance for a career-crowning moment on Sunday — a 23rd Grand Slam singles title, one more than Nadal — on the very court where his rival has dominated this generation.

