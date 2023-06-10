Manchester City is a huge favorite heading into the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola's side aims to finally get its hands on the greatest prize in European club soccer and complete a historic treble.

City has been building toward this moment since the transformative takeover of the club by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.

It has become England's dominant force, winning seven Premier League titles in the last 12 seasons and followed up its latest triumph by claiming the FA Cup last weekend.