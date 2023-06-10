England captain Ben Stokes says he wants to be involved in an Ashes series that goes “beyond cricket” as he prepares to face Australia in a five-match series.

The swashbuckling all-rounder has led England to 11 wins in 13 tests since being appointed captain alongside coach Brendon McCullum last year.

Next week the skipper, who starred in the drawn 2019 Ashes series, will lead his men in the first test against archrival Australia at Edgbaston.