London – England captain Ben Stokes says he wants to be involved in an Ashes series that goes “beyond cricket” as he prepares to face Australia in a five-match series.
The swashbuckling all-rounder has led England to 11 wins in 13 tests since being appointed captain alongside coach Brendon McCullum last year.
Next week the skipper, who starred in the drawn 2019 Ashes series, will lead his men in the first test against archrival Australia at Edgbaston.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.