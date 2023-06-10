This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which was first held in May 1923 to help spur innovation in the growing automotive industry by emphasizing not just speed, but also efficiency, reliability and endurance.

“It is a very demanding race, and the greatest race,” said Tom Kristensen, who has won Le Mans a record nine times.

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest organized that first race, designing a course on public roads south of Le Mans that bisected forests and passed residential areas.