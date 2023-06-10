DENVER – Yu Darvish became the second Japanese pitcher after Hideo Nomo with 100 MLB wins Friday despite a less-than-stellar effort in the San Diego Padres’ 9-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
The Padres spotted Darvish (5-4) an early 6-0 lead at Coors Field, and the right-hander allowed four runs on five hits and four walks over 5⅓ innings while striking out six.
Darvish expressed appreciation for those who made his milestone possible.
