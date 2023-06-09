Miyu Kato and her German partner Tim Puetz claimed the French Open mixed doubles title by grinding out a 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 win over Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Michael Venus of New Zealand in the final on Thursday.

Kato, whose default for accidentally hitting a ball girl during the third round of the women’s doubles competition caused a wide-ranging stir that led to the Professional Tennis Players Association declaring it “unfair,” ended her tournament on a high after coming from behind at Roland Garros’ Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“It was tough mentally, but lots of warm messages supported me,” said the 28-year-old Kato, who was cheered on by the Paris crowd. “I could gain positive power from them and that got me as far as today.”