Lionel Messi saying he will soon play for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer is exciting news for the Miami Heat players, already thrilling South Florida sports fans in the NBA Finals.

Messi revealed on Wednesday that he will join the club, part-owned by England icon David Beckham, and had Heat playmaker Jimmy Butler looking forward to seeing him in action.

“He’s one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game,” Butler said Thursday. “I’m so excited for the city of Miami to be able to have a player of that caliber here.