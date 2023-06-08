  • Maya Yoshida is leaving German club Schalke 04, the club announced on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • KYODO

Berlin – Japan defender Maya Yoshida is leaving Schalke following their relegation to the Bundesliga’s second division, the German club announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who captained Japan during the Qatar World Cup late last year, joined Schalke from Italian side Sampdoria ahead of the season and played in 29 matches for the team, which finished 17th in the table.

Schalke said the former VVV Venlo and Southampton defender would have stayed at the club for another season had it avoided relegation.

