Each player at the Women’s World Cup will be guaranteed at least $30,000 after a groundbreaking move by FIFA to disburse some of the prize money to individuals rather than national federations.

All 23 members of the winning team will take home $270,000, part of a $110 million total prize pool that is roughly 300% higher than what FIFA offered for the 2019 tournament.

The $30,000 minimum directed prize money is more than twice the average salary of $14,000 for paid players surveyed in FIFA’s 2022 benchmarking report.