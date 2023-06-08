Host nation France’s chances of a first Olympic medal in surfing got a massive boost with the qualification of Vahine Fierro, a Tahitian local among the best at riding the challenging tubes of Teahupo’o, the venue for the 2024 Games, on Tuesday.

Fierro, 23, won her spot by becoming the last unqualified European woman still in contention at the World Surfing Games at Surf City in El Salvador.

Fierro is competing in the second-tier of the professional World Surf League (WSL) tour but will be a real medal threat at her home break in Tahiti next year.