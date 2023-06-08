  • Alexander Zverev plays a shot during his French Open quarterfinal against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Paris on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Paris – Alexander Zverev returned to the semifinals of the French Open, a year after leaving Roland Garros in a wheelchair, while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek also maintained her quest for a third title in four years in Paris on Wednesday.

Zverev suffered a season-ending ankle injury during his match against eventual champion Rafael Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier in 2022. He later had surgery, but complications delayed his return to full strength.

His comeback has gathered pace at Roland Garros, and he beat unseeded Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals for the third time.

