Paris – An injury-hampered Yoshihito Nishioka exited the French Open in the round of 16 with a 7-6(8), 6-0, 6-1 loss to Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Monday, falling short of reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
The No. 27 seed from Japan aggravated a groin strain during a tough first-set tiebreak loss before limping through the second and third sets.
“I unfortunately pulled it at a really crucial moment,” Nishioka said of the injury he suffered before the tournament and which had been bothering him before the start of play.
