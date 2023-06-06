An injury-hampered Yoshihito Nishioka exited the French Open in the round of 16 with a 7-6(8), 6-0, 6-1 loss to Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Monday, falling short of reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The No. 27 seed from Japan aggravated a groin strain during a tough first-set tiebreak loss before limping through the second and third sets.

“I unfortunately pulled it at a really crucial moment,” Nishioka said of the injury he suffered before the tournament and which had been bothering him before the start of play.