Danish sixth seed Holger Rune got a helping hand from the umpire with a missed but glaring double bounce to battle past Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (6-3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Monday and reach the French Open last eight for the second year in a row.

He will next face Norway’s fourth seed Casper Ruud in a repeat of last year’s quarterfinal.

“I definitely learned something from Australia earlier this year where I lost this kind of match in a (fifth set) match tiebreak at the end,” said Rune, who lost in five sets to Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open. “I told myself in the beginning of the match tiebreak (today) just to enjoy the moment, try to play my tennis.