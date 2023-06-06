Inter Milan is one match away from becoming the European champion for the fourth time after an unlikely run to Istanbul, but the club’s financial troubles provide a stark contrast to mega-rich opponent Manchester City.

A resurgent team on the pitch, Inter exemplifies the issues affecting Europe’s grand old clubs as a huge debt threatens a club which won Serie A two years ago and could yet win the Champions League.

Looming over Inter is repayment of a €275 million ($294 million) emergency loan — taken out with investment fund Oaktree Capital, with a reported interest rate of 10% — by Chinese owner Suning two years ago.