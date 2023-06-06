The feel-good story of the PGA Championship won’t get an encore at the U.S. Open.

Michael Block, the 46-year-old club professional who tied for 15th last month at Oak Hill Country Club, narrowly missed out on making the field for this month’s major championship at Los Angeles Country Club.

Competing in a 36-hole qualifier in Toronto on Monday, Block finished sixth of 27 players but needed to make the top three to earn his spot in the U.S. Open.