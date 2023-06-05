Paris – Disqualified Japanese tennis player Miyu Kato issued an apology Sunday night after a ball she hit between points struck a ball girl during a French Open women’s doubles third-round match.
The incident earlier in the day resulted in the disqualification of Kato and her Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi when they were up 3-1 in the second set after dropping the first 7-6 (7-1) against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.
“I would like to sincerely apologize to the Ball Girl, my partner Aldila & team, & my supporters because of today’s unfortunate mishap,” Kato said in a Twitter post. “It was completely unintentional.”
