  • Miyu Kato (right) is consoled by her partner Aldila Sutjiadi after being disqualified in the third round of the women's doubles competition at the French Open on Sunday. | KYODO
    Miyu Kato (right) is consoled by her partner Aldila Sutjiadi after being disqualified in the third round of the women's doubles competition at the French Open on Sunday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Paris – Disqualified Japanese tennis player Miyu Kato issued an apology Sunday night after a ball she hit between points struck a ball girl during a French Open women’s doubles third-round match.

The incident earlier in the day resulted in the disqualification of Kato and her Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi when they were up 3-1 in the second set after dropping the first 7-6 (7-1) against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the Ball Girl, my partner Aldila & team, & my supporters because of today’s unfortunate mishap,” Kato said in a Twitter post. “It was completely unintentional.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW