AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced on Sunday that he has decided to retire at the age of 41 after a career spent winning trophies with some of Europe’s top clubs.

The extroverted Swede’s contract with Milan expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries, prompting him lower the curtain on his remarkable career.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020. He helped the club win the league title in 2011 during his first stint, and contributed to another title last year.