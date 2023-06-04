  • Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi during the team's match against Clermont in Paris on Saturday | AFP-JIJI
Paris – Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 champions said on social media.

“After two seasons in the capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to a conclusion at the end of the 2022-23 season,” the club said in a widely expected announcement.

The 35-year-old started PSG’s game against Clermont at the Parc des Princes where his name was met with jeers from supporters when the teams were announced. PSG fell 3-2.

