Celtic shrugged off speculation over manager Ange Postecoglou’s future to complete a domestic treble by beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Postecoglou, who has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Tottenham, won his fifth trophy in two seasons at Celtic thanks to goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota.

A treble of the Scottish Premiership, League Cup and Scottish Cup is the eighth in Celtic’s history, five of which have come in the last seven seasons.