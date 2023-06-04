HOUSTON – Shohei Ohtani went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, finishing a home run shy of the cycle, in the Los Angeles Angels’ 9-6 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday.
In his second start as the leadoff batter this season, the two-way star singled twice, doubled and tripled at Minute Maid Park, a day after he pitched.
Ohtani singled to right field in his final at-bat of the game in the ninth inning, giving him four hits in a game for the second time this season.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.