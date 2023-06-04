Shohei Ohtani went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, finishing a home run shy of the cycle, in the Los Angeles Angels’ 9-6 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday.

In his second start as the leadoff batter this season, the two-way star singled twice, doubled and tripled at Minute Maid Park, a day after he pitched.

Ohtani singled to right field in his final at-bat of the game in the ninth inning, giving him four hits in a game for the second time this season.