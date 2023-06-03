Hideki Matsuyama shot Friday’s low round, a bogey-free 7-under 65, to climb into second place at the midway point of the Memorial Tournament.

The Japanese star, who began the day in a tie for 33rd, moved to a 7-under 137 total, one stroke behind Justin Suh of the United States at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Suh carded a 66 in the second round.

Matsuyama, teeing off on the 10th hole, picked up four birdies before the turn.