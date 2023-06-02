Paris – Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the third round of the French Open with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win over Australian Max Purcell on Thursday.
The 27th seed from Japan took just over three hours to wrap up the contest against the 68th-ranked Purcell on Day 5 of the Grand Slam at Roland Garros.
“For my part, I was able to play the way I pictured wanting to play,” said Nishioka, who went five sets in his first-round win over American JJ Wolf.
