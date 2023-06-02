Shingo Kawabata made a rare start and sparked the two-time defending Central League champion Tokyo Yakult Swallows in their 5-0 interleague win over the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters on Thursday. It was the Swallows’ first victory since May 14.

Having fallen into last place on the back of 12 losses and one tie in 13 games, Swallows manager Shingo Takatsu tweaked his lineup at Es Con Field Hokkaido outside Sapporo.

Kawabata, currently Yakult’s ace-pinch hitter, was dropped into the starting lineup batting third, and his first-inning single set up an RBI single by sputtering cleanup hitter Munetaka Murakami.