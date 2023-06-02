  • Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama poses for photos during a news conference on Friday after stepping down from the position. | KYODO
Japan’s World Baseball Classic-winning skipper Hideki Kuriyama revealed Friday that advice from high school and corporate team managers was part of his recipe for success during the tournament in March.

“I listened to and learned from high school and corporate team managers, as their teams mostly play single-elimination tournaments,” Kuriyama said at a news conference just days after finishing his term as Samurai Japan manager.

“The most important thing that I learned was not to wait too long (to make pitching or other changes).”

