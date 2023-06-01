World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus refused to comment on the war in Ukraine and her country’s involvement as a staging post for Russian troops, when asked specifically to condemn it on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was urged by Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, her opponent in the first round of the French Open on Sunday, to take a personal stand on the war.

“I have no comments to you, so thank you for your question,” she told a news conference before a reporter asked about her relationship with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko and whether a potential world No. 1 should be associated with him. Sabalenka has met Lukashenko in the past.