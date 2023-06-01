Novak Djokovic brushed aside the furor surrounding his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday and then saying his comments reflected what he “stands for.”

Djokovic, who is chasing a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, survived a marathon first set against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics before prevailing 7-6 (7-2), 6-0, 6-3 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

On Monday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” on a TV camera after his first match at Roland Garros.