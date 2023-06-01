Japanese guard Keisei Tominaga, who stars for the University of Nebraska’s basketball team, announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has withdrawn from the June’s NBA draft and will play another season for the Cornhuskers.

The 22-year-old Tominaga, who had applied to enter the upcoming draft, has been called “the Japanese Steph Curry,” after the Golden State Warriors’ three-point-shooting superstar Stephen Curry.

Tominaga was a member of Japan’s 3×3 Tokyo Olympic basketball squad and has also played for the five-a-side national team.