Mongolia, like several other countries, presents an award to the winner of professional sumo’s top division.
The central Asian nation’s prize is a large trophy featuring three traditionally attired wrestlers standing on a pedestal, their raised arms supporting a bowl.
Officially named the “Mongolian Prime Minister’s award trophy conferred on the rikishi who is the winner of ōzumo’s makuuchi highest championship,” the elaborate silver-and-gold prize was displayed between a French macaron and an Israeli shofar in the main display case of Ryogoku Kokugikan’s lobby this past tournament.
