  • The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament was the first to take place since Japan ended its pandemic-era restrictions. | KYODO
    The Summer Grand Sumo Tournament was the first to take place since Japan ended its pandemic-era restrictions. | KYODO

Mongolia, like several other countries, presents an award to the winner of professional sumo’s top division.

The central Asian nation’s prize is a large trophy featuring three traditionally attired wrestlers standing on a pedestal, their raised arms supporting a bowl.

Officially named the “Mongolian Prime Minister’s award trophy conferred on the rikishi who is the winner of ōzumo’s makuuchi highest championship,” the elaborate silver-and-gold prize was displayed between a French macaron and an Israeli shofar in the main display case of Ryogoku Kokugikan’s lobby this past tournament.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED