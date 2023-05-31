  • Mongolian-born sumo wrestler Kiribayama, who has changed his ring name to Kirishima, is kissed by his parents in Tokyo on Wednesday as he is promoted to the second-highest rank of ozeki. | POOL / VIA KYODO
The Japan Sumo Association unanimously decided on Wednesday to promote Kiribayama to the sport’s second-highest rank of ozeki, following his recent run of strong results.

Upon his promotion, the 27-year-old from Mongolia, whose real name is Byambachuluun Lkhagvasuren, changed his ring name to Kirishima, formerly used by his stablemaster Michinoku when he was an active wrestler.

“I’ll train harder than ever to live up to the rank of ozeki,” Kirishima said during his promotion ceremony at the Michinoku stable in Tokyo. “I just have to devote myself to going for one rank above this.”

