    A logo for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris in November. The tournament is set to begin on Sept. 8. | REUTERS

Paris – With Wednesday marking 100 days to go until the start of the Rugby World Cup, World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said this year’s tournament is “timely.”

The competition begins on Sept. 8 when hosts France play three-time winners New Zealand.

Problems over recent months have included clubs in England continuing to experience financial woes and Welsh players threatening to strike over contract problems.

