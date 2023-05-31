Paris – With Wednesday marking 100 days to go until the start of the Rugby World Cup, World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said this year’s tournament is “timely.”
The competition begins on Sept. 8 when hosts France play three-time winners New Zealand.
Problems over recent months have included clubs in England continuing to experience financial woes and Welsh players threatening to strike over contract problems.
