  • Nikola Jokic averaged 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists over 15 games as the Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Nikola Jokic averaged 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists over 15 games as the Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

Denver – Nikola Jokic can cap an improbable journey to the pinnacle of his sport by leading the Denver Nuggets to a first-ever championship when the NBA Finals get underway on Thursday.

Nine years ago, the soft-spoken Serbian center barely caused a murmur of attention when the Nuggets chose him with the 41st overall pick in the draft.

That selection was so low-key that it was not even broadcast live; instead, viewers watching the NBA draft were shown a commercial for a popular fast-food chain.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW