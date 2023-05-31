Nikola Jokic can cap an improbable journey to the pinnacle of his sport by leading the Denver Nuggets to a first-ever championship when the NBA Finals get underway on Thursday.

Nine years ago, the soft-spoken Serbian center barely caused a murmur of attention when the Nuggets chose him with the 41st overall pick in the draft.

That selection was so low-key that it was not even broadcast live; instead, viewers watching the NBA draft were shown a commercial for a popular fast-food chain.