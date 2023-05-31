Hanshin Tigers rookie Shoki Murakami showed Pacific League hitters what he’s capable of Tuesday, throwing eight innings in the Central League leaders’ 3-1 win over the Seibu Lions on the opening night of interleague play.

Murakami (5-1) allowed a run on four hits and no walks while striking out nine at Belluna Dome in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture.

“I wanted to give the team some momentum with my pitching in the first game,” Murakami said. “My control was good and I was able to do those things I need to do.”